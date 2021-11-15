Companies / Financial Services

Coinbase cofounder Fred Ersham raises $2.5bn for new crypto venture fund

Paradigm unveils one of the largest crypto venture funds aimed at the ‘next generation of crypto companies and protocols’

15 November 2021 - 23:41 Crystal Kim
Picture: LEON NEAL/GETTY IMAGES
Picture: LEON NEAL/GETTY IMAGES

Crypto capital-raising activity appears to be reaching a fever pitch amid 2021’s torrid rally in digital-asset prices. 

San Francisco-based investment firm Paradigm on Monday said it was starting a $2.5bn venture-capital fund aimed at the “next generation of crypto companies and protocols”. Coinbase co-founder Fred Ersham and former Sequoia Capital partner Matt Huang’s Paradigm One would be the largest new venture-capital fund aimed at the industry, according to the Financial Times, which reported on it earlier. 

The size of Paradigm’s first venture fund highlights a continuing boom in the crypto industry. 

“This new fund and its size are reflective of crypto being the most exciting frontier in technology. Over the past decade, crypto has come a long way,” Ersham and Huang wrote in a blog post on Monday.

Indeed, the three-year-old firm’s fundraising outstripped VC firm Andreessen Horowitz’s $2.2bn fund earlier in 2021 amid record-breaking venture capital raising activity this year. 

Paradigm invests in crypto shops big and small, with as much as $100m-plus or as little as $1m, the company’s website says. The shop intends to continue to invest in start-ups with “just a glimmer of an idea” as well as later-stage companies, Ersham and Huang said. 

Bloomberg News. More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Luno parent firm DCG raises $700m from syndicate of investors

Digital Currency Group closes secondary funding round from syndicate including SoftBank fund and Alphabet’s Capital G
Companies
1 week ago

Bitcoin tops $66,000 for the first time in ‘validation rally’

Notoriously volatile cryptocurrency climbs to a record a day after the debut of bitcoin-linked futures-based EFT
Markets
3 weeks ago

New era for the world of finance as young new investing class emerges

While the old guard welcomes the newcomers,  some worry young investors are being manipulated into risky trades
World
1 month ago

Treasury’s proposed crypto ban could run into a legal challenge

Bowmans says ‘capricious’ suggestion to ban pension funds from investing in crypto assets might be unlawful
Companies
5 days ago

Billionaire Ray Dalio says regulators will destroy bitcoin if it’s really successful

Bridgewater founder casts doubt on Cathie Wood’s prediction that bitcoin will increase tenfold in five years
World
2 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Legal wrangle hangs over Absa axing of Pityana as ...
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Nazmeera Moola is Ninety One’s first chief ...
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Shoprite jumps as market share gains help offset ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
WATCH: Stock Picks
Companies
5.
Vodacom adds 6.2-million customers to near ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Related Articles

DESNÉ MASIE: London Crypto Week shows industry is going mainstream apace

Opinion / Columnists

Governments scramble to monitor and control crypto trade

Companies

Coinbase scraps plan for crypto lender after SEC threatens to sue

Companies / Financial Services

Coinbase teams up with MUFG to expand into Japanese crypto market

Companies

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.