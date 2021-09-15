BUSINESS LEADERSHIP SA
Bain back in the fold at club of heavyweight companies
Business Leadership SA lifts global consulting giant’s suspension nearly three years after state capture scandal
15 September 2021 - 05:08
Almost three years after being shunned by the group that represents CEOs of the largest companies in SA over its alleged involvement in state capture, Bain & Co is back in the fold at Business Leadership SA (BLSA).
Bain, one of the top consulting firms globally, was among BLSA members that on Monday signed a letter to UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson urging an end to travel restrictions that have kept SA’s tourism in the doldrums and stand in the way of any recovery during the traditionally busy summer months...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now