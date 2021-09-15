Companies / Financial Services BUSINESS LEADERSHIP SA Bain back in the fold at club of heavyweight companies Business Leadership SA lifts global consulting giant’s suspension nearly three years after state capture scandal B L Premium

Almost three years after being shunned by the group that represents CEOs of the largest companies in SA over its alleged involvement in state capture, Bain & Co is back in the fold at Business Leadership SA (BLSA).

Bain, one of the top consulting firms globally, was among BLSA members that on Monday signed a letter to UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson urging an end to travel restrictions that have kept SA’s tourism in the doldrums and stand in the way of any recovery during the traditionally busy summer months...