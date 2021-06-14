Access Bank to build full service offering after Grobank acquisition
New transactional consumer facing and SME offering will rely on technology provided by Nigerian parent company
14 June 2021 - 18:59
Nigerian banking giant Access Bank intends to develop a full- suite banking offering for consumers and small businesses in SA after its acquisition of Grobank last month.
The deal announced in September last year to acquire an almost 91% stake in Grobank, and rename it Access Bank SA, made it the first African Bank to acquire a banking licence in SA...
