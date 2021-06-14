Companies / Financial Services Access Bank to build full service offering after Grobank acquisition New transactional consumer facing and SME offering will rely on technology provided by Nigerian parent company BL PREMIUM

Nigerian banking giant Access Bank intends to develop a full- suite banking offering for consumers and small businesses in SA after its acquisition of Grobank last month.

The deal announced in September last year to acquire an almost 91% stake in Grobank, and rename it Access Bank SA, made it the first African Bank to acquire a banking licence in SA...