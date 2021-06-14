Companies / Financial Services

Access Bank to build full service offering after Grobank acquisition

New transactional consumer facing and SME offering will rely on technology provided by Nigerian parent company

BL PREMIUM
14 June 2021 - 18:59 Warren Thompson

Nigerian banking giant Access Bank intends to develop a full- suite banking offering for consumers and small businesses in SA after its acquisition of Grobank last month.

The deal announced in September last year to acquire an almost 91% stake in Grobank, and rename it Access Bank SA, made it the first African Bank to acquire a banking licence in SA...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now