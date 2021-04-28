Companies / Financial Services

News Leader

WATCH: The trends driving Africa’s appeal

Simon Freemantle, senior political economist at Standard Bank, talks to Business Day TV

28 April 2021 - 08:10 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/ Ivan Trifonenko
Picture: 123RF/ Ivan Trifonenko

For the past 10 years, the Standard Bank research division has been monitoring the trends driving Africa’s attraction, and has identified five key themes — population growth, urbanisation, the adoption of new technologies, financial inclusion and untapped resources.

Business Day TV’s Alishia Seckam spoke to Simon Freemantle, senior political economist at Standard Bank, for a look at how the pandemic has affected those trends.

Or listen to the full audio:

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple PodcastsSpotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

