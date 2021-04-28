News Leader
WATCH: The trends driving Africa’s appeal
28 April 2021 - 08:10
For the past 10 years, the Standard Bank research division has been monitoring the trends driving Africa’s attraction, and has identified five key themes — population growth, urbanisation, the adoption of new technologies, financial inclusion and untapped resources.
Business Day TV’s Alishia Seckam spoke to Simon Freemantle, senior political economist at Standard Bank, for a look at how the pandemic has affected those trends.
Or listen to the full audio:
