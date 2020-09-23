Covid-19 Business Watch
WATCH: Under the bonnet of structured financial products
Michael Avery talks to a panel about the applicability of structured financial products
23 September 2020 - 14:45
Michael Avery takes a look at structured instruments, with a particular focus on their applicability in diversified retail portfolios at times like these when we see so much market uncertainty due to the effects of Covid-19.
He’s joined by Brian McMillan, who is with financial products at Investec’s corporate and institutional banking; Melissa Dyer, MD at Harbour Wealth; and Darryl Hannington, portfolio manager at Anchor Capital.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.