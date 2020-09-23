Companies / Financial Services

Covid-19 Business Watch

WATCH: Under the bonnet of structured financial products

Michael Avery talks to a panel about the applicability of structured financial products

23 September 2020 - 14:45 Business Day TV
PICTURE: 123/ELNUR AMIKISHIYEV
PICTURE: 123/ELNUR AMIKISHIYEV

Michael Avery takes a look at structured instruments, with a particular focus on their applicability in diversified retail portfolios at times like these when we see so much market uncertainty due to the effects of Covid-19.

He’s joined by Brian McMillan, who is with financial products at Investec’s corporate and institutional banking; Melissa Dyer, MD at Harbour Wealth; and Darryl Hannington, portfolio manager at Anchor Capital.

Ride the crisis by ensuring good value from financial products

If your finances are tight, these are the products you could critically review to see if they are really offering you value
Money
3 days ago

CRAIG GRADIDGE: Could a revised regulation 28 be the end of the trend in multi-asset funds?

There is no need for investors to make changes at this stage because changes are not yet in place
Opinion
3 weeks ago

Where there’s a will there’s a smart way to avoid problems

SmartWill, a fledgling online will platform launched by CliqTech just over 15 months ago, has experienced a dramatic increase in activity
Business
1 month ago

Top private banks and wealth managers: how they fare

Covid-19 has changed just about everything — but in the wealth management space, tried and trusted principles still apply
Companies
1 month ago

SA’s top private banks and wealth managers

Extensive annual survey produces the goods once again as wealth managers reveal their strategies in the face of a worldwide health and economic ...
Companies
1 month ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Tongaat’s revival plans get major boost with ...
Companies / Land & Agriculture
2.
In a game of what-if, how much longer could ...
Companies
3.
Woolworths embarks on strategic overhaul of ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
CEO Chris Schutte will be out of action, says ...
Companies / Industrials
5.
Vukile declares final dividend after JSE Reit ...
Companies / Property

Related Articles

Ride the crisis by ensuring good value from financial products

Money

Navigating annuities: making it easier to choose best pension plan

Life

Investors should not just limit themselves to unit trusts

Life

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.