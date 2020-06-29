Companies / Financial Services

Marshall Monteagle takes temporary R81m Covid-19 hit

Stock market volatility weighed on the investment group in its six months to end-March

29 June 2020 - 10:29 karl gernetzky
Picture: 123RF/SOLAR SEVEN
Picture: 123RF/SOLAR SEVEN

Investment holding company Marshall Monteagle, which as coffee and property interests, swung into loss in its six months to end-March as Covid-19 buffeted global stock markets.

Covid-19 caused a major but temporary reduction in stock market valuations, which lasted over the period end, the group said, resulting in a reduction of the market value of investments of $4.7m (R81m).

Most of this reduction in market value has been reversed since the period end, the group said.

The group reported a loss of about $2.98m, from a restated after tax profit of about $4m previously. The group kept its interim dividend unchanged at 1.9 US cents.

In morning trade, the share price of group, which had assets of $29.2m at the end of March, was unchanged at R23, and was little traded.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

Marshall Monteagle: consistent performer deserves recognition

Patient and value-inclined investors should take a look at relatively obscure investment counter Marshall Monteagle
Investing
2 years ago

Marshall Monteagle: A worthwhile rand hedge opportunity

The company’s track record has been mercurial with a generous 243c/share returned via dividends to shareholders over the past five years
Companies
1 year ago

Marshall Monteagle revenue grows

South African commercial, light industrial property portfolio has satisfactory year despite struggling local economy MARSHALL Monteagle on Wednesday ...
Archive
4 years ago

