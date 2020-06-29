Marshall Monteagle takes temporary R81m Covid-19 hit

Investment holding company Marshall Monteagle, which as coffee and property interests, swung into loss in its six months to end-March as Covid-19 buffeted global stock markets.

Covid-19 caused a major but temporary reduction in stock market valuations, which lasted over the period end, the group said, resulting in a reduction of the market value of investments of $4.7m (R81m).

Most of this reduction in market value has been reversed since the period end, the group said.

The group reported a loss of about $2.98m, from a restated after tax profit of about $4m previously. The group kept its interim dividend unchanged at 1.9 US cents.

In morning trade, the share price of group, which had assets of $29.2m at the end of March, was unchanged at R23, and was little traded.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za