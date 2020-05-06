Thys du Toit issues appeal for SA’s economy to reopen

Thys du Toit, one of the founders of Coronation Fund Mangers, joined the chorus of appeals for President Cyril Ramaphosa to reopen the economy for SA businesses struggle to survive.

Du Toit, who is also chair of Rootstock Asset Management, said in a video address that the effects of the lockdown may be worse than the pandemic itself.

“We need to open the economy as soon as possible,” he said. “We are going to see lots of lives that will be lost, but I believe starvation, social unrest and crime, and a myriad other chronic diseases are going to damage the economy more,” Du Toit said.