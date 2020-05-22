Black fund managers offer valuable insights to charting a new inclusive economy in SA

As we have seen in major crises in the past such as the two world wars; the Great Depression of 1929 and the 2008 subprime financial crisis – the world post the Covid-19 pandemic is set for major economic disruption and SA, in particular, will never be the same again.

We are seeing broad consensus among business commentators and economists that the pandemic does not represent a pause – it’s an entire reset of our economic system.

The next six to 12 months will no doubt inflict the most pain on SA’s already fragile economy – resulting in further job losses and worsening social ills. But as the old political adage goes “never waste a good crisis”.

So this disruption also presents a historic opportunity for a structural overhaul of SA’s economic architecture to deal decisively with slow growth, crippling unemployment and poverty. The official unemployment rate is at 29% (41% including discouraged workers) – a number which is likely to worsen to unprecedented levels as the effects of Covid-19 tighten their grip on the economy.

Our economy has been broken for decades. The Covid-19 pandemic has accentuated pre-existing structural constraints and accompanying social inequalities.

To provide some perspective on how the SA economy has failed to generate prosperity relative to other countries, political economist Mandla Lionel Isaacs recently wrote in the Daily Maverick: “Over 13 years, the average income per South African increased by just 6%, or only 0.5% per year on average. Over the same period, income per person increased by 153% for Chinese, 126% for Ethiopians, 90% for Indians, 82% for Vietnamese, 74% for Rwandans and 63% for Indonesians.”

By contrast, our GDP per capita has been contracting for the past five years, as the economy has grown at just under 1% annually while the population grows at around 1.5%.

Compounding matters, the industrial sector has been handicapped by an unfavourable policy environment and is unable to realise the economic growth and job creation objectives as set out in the National Development Plan (NDP).

So, what can be done?

Going forward, what we need is fresh, “out of the box”, systematic thinking to get us out of the current malaise and rapidly transform and sustainably grow our economy for the benefit of all South Africans – not just for a selected few. As president Cyril Ramaphosa so eloquently said recently, economic growth post the Covid-19 crisis must be inclusive, empowering to women, the youth and black people in the main. “Radical economic transformation must underpin the economic future we will need to craft going forward”.