Sanlam appoints Paul Hanratty as CEO

Insurance group Sanlam has appointed Paul Hanratty as group CEO with effect from July, though incumbent Ian Kirk will stay on until the end of December to help deal with the Covid-19 crisis.

Hanratty is a former group CEO at Old Mutual and has been an independent non-executive director for Sanlam since April 2017.

“Paul has an impressive track record having managed large financial services businesses very successfully,” Sanlam said.

Hanratty is a qualified actuary and started his career at Old Mutual SA in 1984 and served as CEO there from 2006 to 2008.

From 2009 to 2010 he was CEO of long-term savings, where he was responsible for the insurance and asset management businesses of Old Mutual in the US, UK, Scandinavia, Europe, SA, Africa and emerging markets. He was also the Old Mutual group operating officer until his retirement in 2016.

Kirk will stay with the group until the end of December to assist in the handover, and help with leadership amid the Covid-19 outbreak, the group said.

Elias Masilela, a former CEO of the Public Investment Corporation (PIC), will succeed chair and former Sanlam CEO Johan van Zyl from June 10.

The company has appointed Abigail Mukhuba as group financial director with effect from October. Mukhuba is now finance director at African Rainbow Minerals, a position she has held since 2017.

In morning trade on Tuesday, Sanlam’s share price was up 3.61% to R50.58, having lost about 36% since the start of 2020. Over the same period, the JSE has fallen about 22%.

