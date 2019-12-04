Companies / Financial Services

Sanlam earnings buoyant despite tough market

The company secured a 16% rise in operational earnings in the first 10 months of 2019

04 December 2019 - 19:36 Warren Thompson
Ian Kirk. Picture: SUPPLIED
Ian Kirk. Picture: SUPPLIED

Sanlam said on Wednesday its new business volumes were growing ahead of inflation despite the tough market conditions which it expects to persist for the foreseeable future.

The company provided an operational performance for the 10 months ending October which was characterised by new business volumes rising by 6% to R199bn versus the same period a year ago.

“We are satisfied about this performance in the challenging conditions. It is pleasing that we continue to deliver good relative performance across our businesses. This is testimony to the quality of our business and our people, their ability to execute and deliver value for all our stakeholders,” said Sanlam CEO Ian Kirk.

The stand-out performer was Sanlam Emerging Markets which recorded overall new business growth of 37%. The net result for the diversified and increasingly internationally focused financial services conglomerate says net operational earnings for the period rose by 16%.  

Despite the generally upbeat operational performance, the tough economic environment was most evident in its recurring premium businesses which are  primarily focused on the middle-income market. Declining consumer disposable income meant that new business volumes rose marginally over 2018.

This segment is expected to remain challenging as Sanlam expects no improvement in domestic economic growth for the foreseeable future.

Results were mixed at Sanlam Investment Group where new business volumes rose by 6%. The local asset and wealth manager saw inflows of 14% and 34% respectively, but the international businesses disappointed with a 26% decline in inflows.

The company also said its new partnership with Capitec Bank which has seen Sanlam contributing its licence and expertise in life insurance for the sale of funeral policies into the banks’ substantial client base was progressing well and continued to “exceed expectations”. The joint venture contributed about R900m to new business volumes after opening doors in May 2018.

Sanlam closed 1.44% higher at R77 per share on Tuesday.

thompsonw@businesslive.co.za

Old Mutual says it is open to settlement with Peter Moyo to end damaging dispute

Moyo’s lawyers say Old Mutual imposed a corporate ‘death sentence’ by accusing him of a conflict of interest and firing him without facing a ...
Companies
3 hours ago

Liberty Two Degrees holds its own in tough economy

Trading density growth of 3% achieved in year to end September at fund's premium malls
Companies
3 days ago

Adieu to Donald Gordon — Mr Liberty

Donald Gordon, who has died at 89, was a giant of the SA business landscape in the mould of Anton Rupert and Raymond Ackerman
Opinion
6 days ago

Companies in this Story

Most read

1.
Alexander Forbes in bold strategy shift
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Minerals Council takes Mining Charter to court
Companies / Mining
3.
Steinhoff raises R4.8bn from KAP share sale
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Alexander Forbes plans to offload insurance units
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Sibanye considers moving primary listing from JSE
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

Sanlam Private Wealth explores the powerful meeting point between wealth and ...

Companies / Financial Services

Is it worth it to get quick and easy life insurance?

Money

Optimistic leaders are what the world needs, says Sanlam Investments

Companies / Financial Services

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.