GROWTH FORECAST SA economy may not recover for five years, warns FirstRand CEO Alan Pullinger

Alan Pullinger, CEO of FirstRand, one of the country’s largest financial institutions, says SA’s economy has deteriorated so sharply that growth has "gone off a cliff" and a recovery could take as long as five years.

"The economy is on its knees," Pullinger said at the group’s interim results presentation on Tuesday, where he presented a bleak outlook for the full year, saying it would trail behind its previous forecast of delivering earnings growth above inflation.