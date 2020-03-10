GROWTH FORECAST
SA economy may not recover for five years, warns FirstRand CEO Alan Pullinger
10 March 2020 - 23:57
Alan Pullinger, CEO of FirstRand, one of the country’s largest financial institutions, says SA’s economy has deteriorated so sharply that growth has "gone off a cliff" and a recovery could take as long as five years.
"The economy is on its knees," Pullinger said at the group’s interim results presentation on Tuesday, where he presented a bleak outlook for the full year, saying it would trail behind its previous forecast of delivering earnings growth above inflation.
