Investec says tough economic conditions will weigh on profit

SA’s largest asset manager, Investec, said on Friday headline earnings per share could fall by almost a fifth in the six months to end-September due to challenging market conditions.

Headline earnings per share were expected to drop by between 15% and 18% for the period, with the group’s bank and wealth business expected to report lower profit, and its asset management business higher profit.

The group is proceeding with the demerger and separate listing of Investec Asset Management, having received regulatory approval in August.

Investec’s share price fell 2.87% to R89.04 as of 9.21am, having risen 12.66% so far in 2019.

Investec has outperformed the JSE’s financial index, which has lost 1.84% year to date.

