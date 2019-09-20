Companies / Financial Services

Investec says tough economic conditions will weigh on profit

SA’s largest asset manager expects interim headline earnings per share to fall as much as 18% in six months to end-September

20 September 2019 - 09:58 karl gernetzky
Investec. Picture: MARTIN RHODES
SA’s largest asset manager, Investec, said on Friday headline earnings per share could fall by almost a fifth in the six months to end-September due to challenging market conditions. 

Headline earnings per share were expected to drop by between 15% and 18% for the period, with the group’s bank and wealth business expected to report lower profit, and its asset management business higher profit.

The group is proceeding with the demerger and separate listing of Investec Asset Management, having received regulatory approval in August.

Investec’s share price fell 2.87% to R89.04 as of 9.21am, having risen 12.66% so far in 2019.

Investec has outperformed the JSE’s financial index, which has lost 1.84% year to date.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

Mixed economic signals a poser ahead of interest rate decision

The monetary policy committee is expected not to cut rates, but analysts forecast its tone could turn ‘decidedly more dovish’
Economy
1 day ago

Inflation accelerated faster in August than economists expected

However, the uptick remains within the SA Reserve Bank’s target range of between 3% and 6%
Economy
1 day ago

EXCLUSIVE: How Trillian hid Eskom’s missing millions

A new leak of 3-million documents from the Trillian server shows how the investment company may have hidden Eskom’s missing millions
Features
1 day ago

Quantitative analysis has part to play in world of big data

Investment management industry makes use of data screening tools to help fundamental analysts identify good stocks
Opinion
4 days ago

