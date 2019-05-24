BREAKING NEWS: Old Mutual suspends CEO Peter Moyo over ‘breakdown in trust’

Financial services group Old Mutual says it has suspended CEO Peter Moyo over a “breakdown in trust”.

Following a series of talks, the Old Mutual board decided that “there has been a material breakdown in trust and confidence between him and the board”.

The board, chaired by former finance minister Trevor Manuel, had suspended Moyo with immediate effect, it said.

COO Iain Williamson has taken over as acting CEO.

The announcement was “totally unexpected”, said Cratos Capital trader Greg Davies.

It added to the list of bad surprises local investors had had to contend with this week, Davies said, citing Sasol’s announcement of cost overruns in the US and Massmart’s warning of a sharp decline in earnings.