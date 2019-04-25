News Leader
WATCH: How Capitec and Curro lifted PSG
25 April 2019 - 09:45
Investment holding company PSG Group delivered its annual results on Wednesday and reported a 9% increase in recurring earnings per share.
This was largely due to stronger performances from most of the group’s core investments, including Capitec, PSG Konsult and Curro.
PSG Group CEO Piet Mouton joined Business Day TV to talk about the company’s full-year results.
PSG Group CEO Piet Mouton talks to Business Day TV about the investment holding company’s full-year results
Or listen to the full audio: