WATCH: How Capitec and Curro lifted PSG

25 April 2019 - 09:45 Business Day TV
PSG Group CEO Piet Mouton. Picture: HETTY ZANTMAN
PSG Group CEO Piet Mouton. Picture: HETTY ZANTMAN

Investment holding company PSG Group delivered its annual results on Wednesday and reported a 9% increase in recurring earnings per share.

This was largely due to stronger performances from most of the group’s core investments, including Capitec, PSG Konsult and Curro.

PSG Group CEO Piet Mouton joined Business Day TV to talk about the company’s full-year results.

Or listen to the full audio:

