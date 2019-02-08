How best to go about investing offshore

Given the compelling reasons for investing offshore, which include diversification benefits, reduced emerging market and currency risk, and maintenance of “hard” currency spending power, how best should investors go about investing offshore?

The answer depends on investors’ personal circumstances, risk profile and longer-term financial planning objectives. We therefore suggest that investors consult a professional financial adviser who can help identify investment products that address their specific requirements, which may include:

Investing in an FSCA-approved collective investment scheme (unit trust fund) that includes offshore assets (e.g. the Investec Diversified Income, Cautious Managed, Opportunity, Equity and Value funds). For example, a Regulation 28-compliant multi-asset or balanced fund is allowed to invest up to 30% in international assets.

By making use of this type of fund, investors are effectively appointing a professional money manager who has the time, experience and access to information to decide when and how much to invest offshore on their behalf, and into which assets. Given relative valuations, most South African multi-asset funds are close to the 30% offshore limit, and therefore the key decision is to select a manager who has a proven long-term track record and capability of investing offshore.

As a subset of this option, a worldwide flexible fund, such as the Investec Worldwide Flexible Fund, is potentially a more efficient investment solution as it is not constrained by geographical or asset class limits. While the optimal strategic allocation to foreign assets differs dependent on each investor’s personal circumstances, for many it could be at least a third of their assets, as evidenced in Figure 1 below.