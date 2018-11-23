Mercantile to fast-track Capitec strategy

Capitec’s successful bid for Mercantile Bank will speed up its entry into the small and medium-sized enterprise (SME) business banking market.

The Portuguese government announced on Thursday that Capitec was the successful bidder for its state-owned bank’s stake in Mercantile Bank.

Mercantile has a strong offering in the business banking market, offering a full range of products and services. Capitec, the country’s largest bank by number of retail clients, has previously indicated it wanted to move into business banking.

"If we had to build, it could take us anything from three to five years. Mercantile gets us in the market quicker and gives us the opportunity to learn and improve the offer over time," said Capitec CEO Gerrie Fourie.

This move will further increase competition in the local market, which has already seen the likes of Tyme Bank, Bank Zero and Discovery Bank either launch or plan to launch offerings in the next few months.

Mercantile Bank CEO Karl Kumbier thinks it will be fairly easy to integrate the two businesses. For starters, Capitec and Mercantile share a common core banking system.

"The core banking system (Bancs) is highly scalable and fully integrated. We already have a single view of our clients, so entrepreneurs that bank with us and use the full range of our services, from business banking accounts, commercial property finance and overdrafts, to personal home loan accounts and credit cards, can see their entire portfolio in one place."