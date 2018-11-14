Companies / Financial Services

Discovery’s highly anticipated bank to be formally launched in March

It will be the world's first behavioural bank, incorporating the financial behaviour of its clients to offer rewards

14 November 2018 - 14:43 Warren THompson
Discovery CEO Adrian Gore. Picture: RUSSELL ROBERTS
Discovery CEO Adrian Gore. Picture: RUSSELL ROBERTS

Discovery Bank has “gone live” in Johannesburg but will only go be formally launched in March next year.

Adrian Gore, CEO of Discovery, says it will become the world’s first behavioural bank, as it will incorporate the financial behaviour of its clients to offer rewards that include the likes of dynamic interest rates on savings and borrowings.

The bank’s offering will be open to all members of the public in March, not just existing Discovery members.

“It will be an omni-channel offering, including branches and digital platforms,” says Gore. The bank will have 3,000 employees at its launch.

The bank will give 10% of its equity to black depositors. 

The new bank will complement the existing, mature businesses in SA, which includes health, life and motor insurance, as well as  long-term savings. “We will seek to integrate the offering with all aspects of our existing product lines, that’s a central part of our strategy,” says Gore.

The obvious starting place for the bank are the 350,000 Discovery cardholders and the health of 3.5-million people being administered through Discovery Health — 40% of the local market share.

The bank will be launched at a time when competition is being increased in the local market with the introduction of entities such as TymeBank by entrepreneur Patrice Motsepe, and former FNB CEO Michael Jordaan launching Bank Zero in the new year.

Gore’s latest initiative has already attracted the attention of executives of the country’s largest banks. Standard Bank CEO Sim Tshabalala stated in August that the new Discovery Bank is going to be a “fierce competitor”.

thompsonw@businesslive.co.za

ADRIAN GORE: Why vision-based leadership is well worth embracing

SA has huge problems, but only a leadership not seeing a country in perpetual decline will solve them
Opinion
12 days ago

EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Don’t despair, you’re an optimist — whether you like it or not, says Adrian Gore

But despair might be warranted should the president not do the right thing with Malusi Gigaba (that is, get rid of him)
Opinion
12 days ago

Michael Jordaan’s Bank Zero prepares to shake up the banking system

Former FNB CEO Michael Jordaan says Bank Zero will be attacking high business bank fees
Companies
14 days ago

Patrice Motsepe’s ARC moves forward with TymeDigital

The Competition Commission has approved the proposed merger of a subsidiary of African Rainbow Capital Investments and the Commonwealth Bank of SA
Companies
20 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Most read

1.
MTN to offer entry-level smartphones costing $20
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
2.
Municipal debt to Eskom balloons to R17bn
Companies / Energy
3.
Telkom could unbundle property assets worth about ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
4.
Nigeria said to be cutting $8.1bn demanded from ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
5.
Lonmin shares crash on fear Amcu will scupper ...
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

Discovery launches its bank this week
Business

Discovery's directors to partially fund FirstRand deal
Companies / Financial Services

Most of Discovery’s R13bn spending budget will be invested in SA
Companies / Financial Services

Michael Jordaan’s hi-tech Bank Zero gets going
Companies / Financial Services

African Rainbow Capital takes control of Tyme
Companies / Financial Services

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.