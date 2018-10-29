Nedbank plans to dump KPMG and use EY as its auditor

Nedbank has announced it proposes to replace KPMG with EY as its auditor at its next annual general meeting, heaping even more pressure on the embattled firm that has lost a number of high-profile clients in recent months.

Nedbank said in a statement on Monday that it proposed terminating KPMG as an auditor at the meeting, which is scheduled for May 2019. The banking group said that, following “a comprehensive tender process” EY with Farouk Mohideen as lead audit partner, has been nominated as the new joint external auditors.

This means that following the completion of the audit for financial year ending December 2018, KPMG will be replaced by EY.

This is another devastating loss for KPMG, who bled clients in the wake of its largely discredited SA Revenue Service (Sars) report on the so-called ‘‘rogue unit’’, that led to a purge of a number of senior officials at the tax body under former president Jacob Zuma’s administration.

The auditor made headlines again when it was revealed that previous KPMG partner, Sipho Malaba, had signed off the audit of VBS Mutual Bank for the 2017 financial year.

The financial statements were later withdrawn by curator Anoosh Rooplal, and a report published by Advocate Terry Motau entitled, “VBS — The Great Bank Heist”, implicated Malaba in receiving R33.9m in “gratuitous payments.”

Banks are substantial clients of auditors. The termination of KPMG’s services by Nedbank follows that of Absa, who earlier this year terminated the firm. This was soon followed by the decision of the auditor-general, who similarly terminated the services of the firm in May.