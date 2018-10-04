KPMG looks outside firm for CEO Nhlamulo Dlomu’s replacement

Embattled auditing firm KPMG will be looking outside for a new CEO, who it hopes will rebuild trust.

The firm said on Wednesday it had decided to move its CEO Nhlamulo Dlomu to a "global role" — specifically around dealing with organisational culture change and ethical leadership.

Dlomu would work with Bill Thomas, KPMG’s global chair, and the global management team in executing on the firm’s "global strategic priorities", KPMG said.

KPMG found itself embroiled in 2017 in allegations of state capture through its ties with the Gupta family, whose businesses it audited. This led to a broad leadership change. Dlomu, who is not an auditor, was appointed in the wake of the overhaul that saw former CEO Trevor Hoole stepping down.

The firm’s woes did not end with the Guptas. During her tenure as CEO, KPMG had to withdraw its findings on an investigation into the alleged rogue unit at the SA Revenue Service. It was Dlomu who also had to confirm that the two KPMG partners responsible for auditing VBS Mutual Bank, which was placed under curatorship, did not disclose the full extent of their financial interests in the bank.