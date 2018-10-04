AUDITING
KPMG looks outside firm for CEO Nhlamulo Dlomu’s replacement
Embattled auditing firm KPMG will be looking outside for a new CEO, who it hopes will rebuild trust.
The firm said on Wednesday it had decided to move its CEO Nhlamulo Dlomu to a "global role" — specifically around dealing with organisational culture change and ethical leadership.
Dlomu would work with Bill Thomas, KPMG’s global chair, and the global management team in executing on the firm’s "global strategic priorities", KPMG said.
KPMG found itself embroiled in 2017 in allegations of state capture through its ties with the Gupta family, whose businesses it audited. This led to a broad leadership change. Dlomu, who is not an auditor, was appointed in the wake of the overhaul that saw former CEO Trevor Hoole stepping down.
The firm’s woes did not end with the Guptas. During her tenure as CEO, KPMG had to withdraw its findings on an investigation into the alleged rogue unit at the SA Revenue Service. It was Dlomu who also had to confirm that the two KPMG partners responsible for auditing VBS Mutual Bank, which was placed under curatorship, did not disclose the full extent of their financial interests in the bank.
KPMG said the search for Dlomu’s successor was under way and there was no deadline for the announcement of a new CEO. KPMG said that, given the scale of the "reputational challenges" facing the firm and the industry, the board had decided that appointing a new CEO from outside, with strong industry experience, would "optimise prospects of rebuilding trust". Meanwhile, Wiseman Nkuhlu will serve as executive chair in the interim.
Zama Khanyile, president of the African Women Chartered Accountants (AWCA), said the body was concerned that the move "could be a step back in transformation if the incoming CEO is not a black female".
She said while Dlomu was not a chartered accountant, she was leading an organisation that led thousands of CAs who were being developed in the profession. Khanyile said she thought Dlomu had done her part in stabilising the firm, given the challenging environment. The AWCA took "comfort" in the fact that fewer companies were dropping KPMG as an auditor.
"Be mindful that we are not where we are supposed to be in terms of restoring the credibility of KPMG within the profession," Khanyile said.
CA Khaya Sithole said by looking outside for a new CEO, the impression was created that there was simply no one left in KPMG to take over the role, and if there was, it was someone of "the wrong colour".
"Optically, you could not get a white man to replace her, especially after you had elevated a black woman."
Sithole said, however, that an outsider would not have a -"legacy issue" or be tainted by the KPMG scandals.
With Genevieve Quintal
