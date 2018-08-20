Sygnia plan ‘simply to get big fees out of alternative fund’

Sygnia CEO Magda Wierzycka certainly knows how to galvanise an audience, be they supporters or detractors.

For those who believe the hedge fund industry has been a money-making racket for its managers, and not its clients, her declaration last week that hedge funds would be off the Sygnia menu was applauded.

For the hedge fund managers who have consistently beaten the market, after fees, for a decade or more, it was part of a PR campaign designed to draw attention from Sygnia’s decision to replace its fund-of-hedge fund offerings with a fund of alternative investments, which will attract fairly high fees of its own.

Among others, this fund will consist of so-called "new age" funds such as fourth industrial revolution investments, technology funds to take advantage of the Faangs (Facebook, Amazon, Alibaba, Netflix and Apple) and a small allocation to cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology companies. Arguing that stock selection and long-short strategies employed by hedge fund managers had become an "irrelevant component of performance", Sygnia wrote that a market environment where "there are no clearly identifiable themes" had made stock-picking strategies "largely random" and had cost investors "predictable capital preservation". At the same time, Sygnia decried the "disproportionate" fees charged by hedge fund managers.

However, for individual investors who choose to invest in Sygnia’s fund of alternative investments on a stand-alone basis, the management fee remains 0.8% a year, with a performance fee of 15% "subject to a hurdle of CPI [consumer price index], scaled down for larger investments". This is similar to a typical hedge fund fee structure.

Wierzycka maintains her decision to axe hedge funds from her platforms "has cost us millions in fees we will no longer earn".

However, it seems as if Sygnia is simply replacing hedge funds with something new so that the fees they used to earn on hedge funds will be made up on its new offering.