How SA hedge funds lost their shine

The very name "hedge fund" implies that they are a safe haven in choppy markets.

At the very least they are expected to have a different series of returns from traditional equity and bond funds: if not, what role do they serve?

There was a 10% decline in their assets to R62.3bn in the year to June 2017 — the last official statistics. The fall in the year just past could be even more, perhaps to less than R55bn. There has already been one casualty, Kaizen Asset Management, though this was as much because of internal disagreements as from performance. And this is at a time when the other main alternative asset class, private equity, is R170bn-strong and growing.

Sygnia CEO Magda Wierzycka was one of the early adopters of hedge funds, at African Harvest 15 years ago. She is now reducing client exposure to hedge funds substantially.

"They have astronomical fees and they have not delivered on the promise of capital preservation," she says. "In a world of single-digit returns and high volatility, investors are acutely aware of fees relative to performance."

Neil Verster, who runs funds of hedge funds at Novare Investments, says hedge funds have not met client expectations for risk-adjusted returns over the past three years.

It has been an easy decision to liquidate some positions in local hedge funds to increase offshore exposure, which for pension funds has been increased from 25% to 30%.

It is not difficult to see why clients are disillusioned with hedge funds. The high-quality Bateleur Long/Short Fund, which in its early days was producing 40%-plus returns, lost 3.3% in 2016 — though its return of 9.4% for 2017 was well above the sector average.

Tantalum MNC, which has produced double-digit net returns in most of the years it has been around, produced a soggy 1.65% in 2016 and 4.55% in 2017. Even Peregrine High Growth, which has given an annualised return of 26.7% since it was formed 18 years ago, is up just 1.78% over 12 months.

There have been strong performers, however, such as the Laurium Long/Short Fund run by ex-Deutsche whizzkids Murray Winckler and Gavin Vorwerg, which is up 5.4% year to date.

Still, hedge funds have a much larger opportunity to perform better than long-only equity funds.