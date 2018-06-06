Leading SA firms hit by Deutsche Bank's global restructuring

South African companies will feel the effects of Deutsche Bank’s global restructuring as it scales back some of its advisory, corporate broking and sponsor services.

Impala Platinum (Implats), AngloGold Ashanti and Sasol are some of the companies that will be scrambling to find new JSE sponsors as Deutsche Bank reviews its global portfolios. Implats spokesman Johan Theron said Impala had been notified about the restructuring and the bank’s ability to remain its sponsor.

He said that Implats was due to meet with the bank to find a way forward but the company had about six months to find a new sponsor.

AngloGold Ashanti spokesman Chris Nthite also confirmed that Deutsche Bank had notified the business of their intentions to withdraw as a corporate sponsor. He said Deutsche had given AngloGold six months to find a new sponsor.

"Work is under way in that respect," Nthite said.

A source who did not want to be named said companies such as AngloGold and Implats were already doing a "beauty parade" to find a sponsor.

Orderly wind-up

Europe’s largest bank had to make the decision to restructure after reporting two consecutive annual losses in 2016 and 2017. The bank is under the new leadership of CEO Christian Sewing, whose mandate is leading the bank’s turnaround.

Stuart Haslam, Deutsche Bank head of communications in the Middle East and Africa, said the restructuring would affect SA, but "our debt capital markets, fixed income and treasury products franchise in SA will not be affected".

He said there would be an orderly wind-up of their services over six months.

Makwe Masilela, chief investment officer at Makwe Fund Managers, said it was not a big issue that Deutsche Bank was pulling out.

This would open up opportunities for other sponsors as a lot of other banks provided sponsorship services.

He said it was vital that companies always had a sponsor because if they did not meet the deadline to find one, the JSE would penalise them or even suspend their listings, as it had with Oakbay Investments.

He said Implats, AngloGold and Sasol would not struggle to find a sponsor.

Andre Visser, GM of Issuer Regulation at the JSE, said the bourse initially gives companies 30 business days to find a replacement sponsor from the effective date of resignation. However, depending on the company and its sponsor, specific arrangements could be made that would give companies more leeway.

Sponsors were important as they worked to police the companies they sponsored.

Visser said that among other functions, corporate sponsors ensured that the documentation submitted to the JSE was correct and also complied with the listing regulations.