Nkonki network offices end their relationships with Gupta-linked Nkonki Inc

All of Nkonki’s national offices have terminated their relationship with the network’s Sunninghill office, Nkonki Inc, and distanced themselves from the controversy surrounding that office.

Nkonki Inc applied for voluntary liquidation on Monday, saying the auditor-general’s decision to terminate its relationship with the firm — which audited mostly public sector clients — left it with "no other option but to voluntarily wind up the company".

The auditor-general’s decision followed negative media reports about majority shareholder Mitesh Patel.

The termination by network offices of their relationships with Nkonki Inc was not behind the firm’s decision to liquidate, lawyer Nicqui Galaktiou told Business Day.

In a statement dated April 23, the network firms of Alberton, Bloemfontein, Cape Town, KwaZulu-Natal (including Durban and Stanger), North West and Pretoria announced their decision to terminate their association with Nkonki Inc with effect from April 19. Nkonki Port Elizabeth is not a fully fledged office and falls under Nkonki Bloemfontein.