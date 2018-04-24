Nkonki network offices end their relationships with Gupta-linked Nkonki Inc
The network offices, separate legal entities with different owners, have distanced themselves from the controversy that drove the Sunninghill office to apply for liquidation
All of Nkonki’s national offices have terminated their relationship with the network’s Sunninghill office, Nkonki Inc, and distanced themselves from the controversy surrounding that office.
Nkonki Inc applied for voluntary liquidation on Monday, saying the auditor-general’s decision to terminate its relationship with the firm — which audited mostly public sector clients — left it with "no other option but to voluntarily wind up the company".
The auditor-general’s decision followed negative media reports about majority shareholder Mitesh Patel.
The termination by network offices of their relationships with Nkonki Inc was not behind the firm’s decision to liquidate, lawyer Nicqui Galaktiou told Business Day.
In a statement dated April 23, the network firms of Alberton, Bloemfontein, Cape Town, KwaZulu-Natal (including Durban and Stanger), North West and Pretoria announced their decision to terminate their association with Nkonki Inc with effect from April 19. Nkonki Port Elizabeth is not a fully fledged office and falls under Nkonki Bloemfontein.
"The national executive categorically state the individual network firms have no link or connection to any Gupta-linked company or person, and that individual network firms distance themselves from any actions by Nkonki Inc and/or Mr Patel pertaining to allegations made against them," the statement said.
These firms would continue to operate as "a collective network with a national footprint", it said.
"The Nkonki network firms are network firms within the Nkonki brand, but are separate legal entities to Nkonki Inc (Sunninghill office). We emphasise again that there is no cross-ownership or cross-directorship between the separate legal entities within the network."
Patel resigned in April following reports by investigate journalism unit amaBhungane, which revealed that Gupta lieutenant Salim Essa had funded his R107m management buyout of the black-owned audit firm.
In a statement issued on Monday, Nkonki Inc said a plan for its executives to buy Patel out could not be finalised following the cancellation of Nkonki’s public-sector contracts.
In a letter to clients dated April 20, Nkonki Pretoria said it would consider changing its name and rebranding.
