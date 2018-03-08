Companies / Financial Services

Standard Bank’s earnings growth puts it in first place among big four

08 March 2018 - 09:08 Robert Laing
Standard Bank. Picture: FINANCIAL MAIL
Standard Bank. Picture: FINANCIAL MAIL

Standard Bank came first out of the big four in terms of growing dividends and earnings in 2017.

The JSE’s second-largest bank by market capitalisation declared a final dividend of R5.10 per share, taking its total for 2017 to R9.10, a 17% growth from the previous year.

Standard Bank reported on Thursday morning that its headline earnings per share (HEPS) for the year to end-December grew 14% to R16.40.

This placed it well ahead of FirstRand — which is out of sync with the other big four in that it reports for the six months to end-December rather than the full year — whose interim HEPS growth came to 6%.

Barclays Africa reported on March 1 that its HEPS for the year to end-December declined by 4% to R17.16, and Nedbank reported on March 2 that its HEPS grew 2.2% to R24.52.

Standard Bank grew its total income by 5.2% to R128bn and its attributable profit by 18% to R26bn.

Standard Bank calls its largest division personal and business banking (PBB) in contrast with the others banks, which call this division retail and business banking (RBB).

The PBB division grew income 2.8% to R69.5bn and its attributable profit 10.4% to R13.9bn.

Standard Bank said its South African PBB business grew headline earnings by 11% to R13.2bn, while in the rest of Africa it grew headline earnings 9% to R202m.

The group’s corporate and investment banking (CIB) arm grew income 5.2% to R37bn and profit 11% to R11.4bn.

Standard Bank’s wealth investment management and insurance (WIMI) division falls under separately listed Liberty, which grew its contribution to the group’s income by 14% to R24bn and profit 43% to R1.4bn.

Deluge of JSE results on Thursday

Thursday is bumper results day, with Standard Bank, MTN, Sanlam, Aspen and Exxaro scheduled to release financial statements
Markets
6 hours ago

Ramos’s plan for Absa 2.0

Maria Ramos now has a free hand to overhaul the bank’s culture and fix its biggest problem: a retail bank whose customers have dropped from 8.8m to ...
Features
7 hours ago

SA banks: betting on Africa

Prospects across the continent are more compelling
Features
7 hours ago

Nedbank’s R3.7bn exposure to Resilient

SA’s banks are heavily exposed to the roller coaster ride of the property group
Money & Investing
7 hours ago

Ramaphosa should follow India’s lead and avoid fake dawn of Brazil

While Rousseff and Temer have led their country into a funk, Modi has managed to generate optimism, writes Ronak Gopaldas
Opinion
7 hours ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Companies in this Story

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
No hope for a quick fix at Eskom, Jabu Mabuza ...
Companies / Energy
2.
Resilient and Fortress start to disentangle
Companies / Property
3.
Edcon fails to make the grade
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Standard Bank’s earnings growth puts it in first ...
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Elon Musk’s Tesla loses the lead in residential ...
Companies

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.