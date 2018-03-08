Standard Bank’s earnings growth puts it in first place among big four

Standard Bank came first out of the big four in terms of growing dividends and earnings in 2017.

The JSE’s second-largest bank by market capitalisation declared a final dividend of R5.10 per share, taking its total for 2017 to R9.10, a 17% growth from the previous year.

Standard Bank reported on Thursday morning that its headline earnings per share (HEPS) for the year to end-December grew 14% to R16.40.

This placed it well ahead of FirstRand — which is out of sync with the other big four in that it reports for the six months to end-December rather than the full year — whose interim HEPS growth came to 6%.

Barclays Africa reported on March 1 that its HEPS for the year to end-December declined by 4% to R17.16, and Nedbank reported on March 2 that its HEPS grew 2.2% to R24.52.

Standard Bank grew its total income by 5.2% to R128bn and its attributable profit by 18% to R26bn.

Standard Bank calls its largest division personal and business banking (PBB) in contrast with the others banks, which call this division retail and business banking (RBB).

The PBB division grew income 2.8% to R69.5bn and its attributable profit 10.4% to R13.9bn.

Standard Bank said its South African PBB business grew headline earnings by 11% to R13.2bn, while in the rest of Africa it grew headline earnings 9% to R202m.

The group’s corporate and investment banking (CIB) arm grew income 5.2% to R37bn and profit 11% to R11.4bn.

Standard Bank’s wealth investment management and insurance (WIMI) division falls under separately listed Liberty, which grew its contribution to the group’s income by 14% to R24bn and profit 43% to R1.4bn.