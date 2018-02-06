Investec’s Stephen Koseff to step down to make way for joint CEOs

Investec CEO Stephen Koseff will be succeeded by joint CEOs Fani Titi and Hendrik du Toit on October 1, the Johannesburg- and London-listed bank said on Tuesday morning.

Along with Koseff, the transition will see MD Bernard Kantor and group risk and finance director Glynn Burger handing their roles on.

All three will remain on Investec’s board as nonexecutive directors following the transition.

The group’s chief operating officer and chief financial officer Kim McFarland will take the role of group finance director, and global head of specialist and private banking Ciaran Whelan will take the role of group risk director.