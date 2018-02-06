Companies / Financial Services

Investec’s Stephen Koseff to step down to make way for joint CEOs

06 February 2018 - 09:47 Robert Laing
Investec. Picture: MARTIN RHODES
Investec. Picture: MARTIN RHODES

Investec CEO Stephen Koseff will be succeeded by joint CEOs Fani Titi and Hendrik du Toit on October 1, the Johannesburg- and London-listed bank said on Tuesday morning.

Along with Koseff, the transition will see MD Bernard Kantor and group risk and finance director Glynn Burger handing their roles on.

All three will remain on Investec’s board as nonexecutive directors following the transition.

The group’s chief operating officer and chief financial officer Kim McFarland will take the role of group finance director, and global head of specialist and private banking Ciaran Whelan will take the role of group risk director.

The management reshuffle also sees Titi hand his role as Investec chairman to senior independent nonexecutive director Perry Crosthwaite.

"When we joined Investec almost 40 years ago, we aspired to develop a leading financial services group focused on our clients’ needs," Koseff said in the statement.

"We are confident that the complementary skills of the new joint CEOs and their deep existing knowledge of Investec put us in an excellent position to continue the strong momentum at the group. We look forward to serving as nonexecutive directors on the board."

Titi, a founder of investment holding group Kagiso, has been an Investec director since 2004 and chairman since 2014.

Du Toit joined Investec in 1991 as founding member of Investec Asset Management.

"Under his stewardship, Investec Asset Management grew from a small South African start-up to an international specialist asset management firm entrusted with well in excess of £100bn of client assets," the company said in its statement.

