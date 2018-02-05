Capitec provides detailed rebuttal of Viceroy report

In its response to Viceroy on Monday, Capitec said it denied the short-seller’s claim that it could not reconcile its loan book, that it would need to impair R11bn in bad loans and that it was rolling over bad loans.

Capitec provided figures going back to 2015 showing how it calculated its opening and closing gross loans each year.

"Our loans and advances reconcile and are not misrepresented by including rescheduled loans through the issuance of new loans as alleged in the Viceroy report," Capitec said.

Regarding Viceroy’s claim that it was misrepresenting R11bn in bad loans, Capitec said: "The Viceroy report presents information that is not clearly comparable and fails to present information that is easily available in the public domain. We believe this intentionally creates the false impression that Capitec’s arrears rate is understated compared to two other credit providers mentioned in the Viceroy report."

The lengthiest rebuttal in Capitec’s statement addressed Viceroy’s claim that the bank rolled over existing bad debts.

It provided a lengthy example of how it would account for a R100,000 loan over a term of 60 months at an interest rate of 14% if the client went into arrears in month 31.

"The statement that Capitec charges initiation fees on rescheduled loans is false. Rescheduling is an amendment to an existing contract and rescheduled loans are therefore not included as new credit granted or loan sales."