Japan’s Nomura to lose ¥14bn due to Steinhoff-tied margin loan

Japan’s biggest stockbroker was among international banks that provided a €1.5bn margin loan backed by 628-million Steinhoff shares

01 February 2018 - 14:25 Takahiko Hyuga
A man passes a Nomura Securities signboard in Tokyo, Japan. Picture: REUTERS/ISSEI KATO
A man passes a Nomura Securities signboard in Tokyo, Japan. Picture: REUTERS/ISSEI KATO

Tokyo — Japan’s biggest stockbroker Nomura has joined the growing list of banks that got burned by the meltdown at Steinhoff International.

In its fiscal third-quarter earnings report on Thursday, Nomura said it booked an unrealised loss of about ¥14bn ($128m) relating to an unidentified margin loan. The loss was tied to Steinhoff, people with knowledge of the matter said, asking not to be identified discussing a private transaction.

US banks disclosed more than $1bn of mark-to-market losses and charge-offs on margin loans related to Steinhoff when they reported earnings in January. UBS also booked credit losses stemming from its exposure to the retailer, a person with knowledge of the matter said last month. Other European banks are likely to be impacted as well.

In 2016, Nomura was among international banks that provided a €1.5bn margin loan backed by 628-million Steinhoff shares that were pledged by then chairperson Christo Wiese. Shares of the retailer have slid more than 80% since it announced on December 5 that it had uncovered accounting irregularities.

Nomura’s unrealised loss was shared equally by its operations in Europe and Asia, excluding Japan, according to its earnings presentation. It contributed to a drop in the Tokyo-based firm’s overseas pre-tax profit, which shrank to ¥1.7bn from ¥31.4bn a year earlier.

Bloomberg

