Companies / Financial Services

SA’s banks will get a fillip from a first-quarter rate cut, says BMI Research

19 January 2018 - 09:25 Robert Laing
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

After two tough years, South African banks are likely to start lending more freely, BMI Research said in a note e-mailed on Friday morning.

Though the Reserve Bank’s monetary policy committee (MPC) voted to hold its repo rate at 6.75% on Thursday, BMI said it still expected an interest cut during the first quarter of 2018 — implying a cut to 6.5% at the MPC’s next vote on March 28.

Rand gains as Reserve Bank holds repo rate at 6.75%, as expected

Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago warns of continued political risk and the possibility that Moody’s could downgrade SA’s credit rating in ...
Economy
23 hours ago

"Commercial banks had a difficult 2017 following a slowdown in the economy, with annual credit growth having fallen to a seven-year low in February, coming in at just 0.8% year on year," BMI said.

"However, with the economy showing signs of recovery and our expectation of another interest rate cut from the Reserve Bank in the first quarter of 2018, we believe credit growth will return to previous levels, coming in at 8% by year-end 2018."

Weak economic growth and rising nonperforming loans in the first half of 2017 prompted banks to focus on safer assets that yield lower returns, such as government debt.

BMI said the slight improvement in SA’s economy this year should lead banks to resume lending to higher-risk borrowers.

But the research firm’s bullish outlook on South African banks came with the caveat that it expected things to turn tough again in about two years.

BMI said that while base effects would flatter credit growth now, this would not be enough to sustain a high headline figure in 2019, when it expects a lack of progress towards economic reform to curtail appetite for investment, subsequently bringing client loan growth in the commercial banking sector back down to 5%.

WATCH: What lies behind the Reserve Bank’s rate decision?

Razia Khan from Standard Chartered talks to Business Day TV about the Reserve Bank’s decision to keep interest rates on hold
Economy
6 hours ago

BANK CHARTER 2.0: transformation beyond ownership

Ownership is just one of five key issues, and not necessarily the most important, in the recently gazetted financial sector code of good practice
Features
1 day ago

Bank Zero might soon be SA’s fourth mutual bank

Mutual banks do not offer the full suite of banking products that commercial banks such as Standard Bank and Absa do
Companies
3 days ago

Banks unlikely to cash in on ‘Cyril rally’ until late 2018

The renewed investor confidence in the banking sector will probably be rewarded only in the second half of 2018
Companies
8 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Anoj Singh signed secret R400m raising fee at ...
Companies / Energy
2.
Ferrier responds to talk of Viceroy's alleged ...
Companies
3.
Eskom in secret talks on golden handshake for Koko
Companies / Energy
4.
Steinhoff boosted by update
Companies / Retail & Consumer
5.
Singh signed secret R400m raising fee
Companies / Energy

Related Articles

S&P and Bank still cautious about economy
Economy

SA’s Lesetja Kganyago to head IMF steering committee
National

Rand gains as Reserve Bank holds repo rate at 6.75%, as expected
Economy

Rand firms after Reserve Bank keeps rates unchanged
Markets

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.