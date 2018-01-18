Rand gains as Reserve Bank holds repo rate at 6.75%, as expected

The Reserve Bank kept interest rates unchanged on Thursday, when the monetary policy committee (MPC) wrapped up its first meeting of 2018.

With a number of risk events on the horizon, the decision was expected by the majority of analysts, and leaves the repo rate at 6.75%, where it has been since the July 2017 cut of 25 basis points — the first cut in five years.

Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago said that since the previous meeting of the MPC, the rand had appreciated by 13.1% against the dollar, by 9.6% against the euro, and by 10.6% to the pound on a trade-weighted basis.

He did warn, however, that “in the near term, the rand is expected to remain sensitive to sentiment generated by political developments. The lingering prospect of a credit-ratings downgrade to sub-investment grade by Moody’s [also] continues to weigh on the longer-term outlook for the rand.”