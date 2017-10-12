Outpacing the market: PSG plans several listings
Investment company PSG is planning several listings after taking higher education company Stadio to market earlier in October.
Stadio, which began its life within Paladin Capital, PSG’s private equity portfolio, was unbundled by Curro private education group.
PSG CEO Piet Mouton said energy solutions provider Energy Partners might be listed in the next 24 months, a prospect analysts welcomed.
PSG’s overall portfolio has outperformed that of the market, delivering a sum-of-the-parts (SOTP) value more than 27% higher than the previous year. This value reached R262.32 per share in October, compared with R228.32 in 2016.
It has outpaced the market return – which PSG uses to value its listed businesses such as banker Capitec and agribusiness group Zeder – which delivered a dividend-adjusted return of 14.7% over the same period, suggesting substantial value in PSG’s unlisted investments.
An analysis of the group’s SOTP breakdown shows that growth in PSG Alpha, the "private equity" portfolio, has blazed ahead of that of Capitec, its largest holding, as PSG started deploying a R1.7bn cash pile.
"We invested over R500m into our underlying portfolio companies, most notably Energy Partners," said Mouton.
"Going forward, we intend to invest about R675m into Evergreen Retirement Villages. About R300m will be invested into the Stadio rights issue, which is currently in process."
PSG had no immediate plans to list Evergreen, in which it acquired a 50% stake in September. PSG also had no immediate plans to list the five other unlisted companies within PSG Alpha, Mouton said.
"Spice will be added in the portfolio in the years ahead from recently listed tertiary business Stadio and an unlocking of value via the listing of some assets from PSG Alpha," said Anthony Clark, analyst at Vunani Securities, "the best prospect being that of Energy Partners, which should electrify the market if and when it ever lists."
PSG also plans to list fast-moving consumer goods company CA Sales in November, while another company, Provest, might be listed in the medium term.
Recurring headline earnings for the half-year to August were flat at 412c per share, as losses widened at black economic empowerment partner Dipeo, PSG Corporate slid into the red, and as Zeder’s earnings decelerated. Zeder, and its stake in foods and beverages producer Pioneer Foods, was blamed for all three.
"At Zeder, the largest effect is the well-communicated drought-related issues that affected the agriculture and food sectors, especially at Pioneer," said Mouton.
"Dipeo’s largest investment is a stake in Pioneer, so it is the same issue. At PSG Corporate, in the previous period [PSG] earned management fees from Zeder. The management agreement was internalised by Zeder whereby PSG would not receive fees any more but received additional shares in Zeder, so again, it is the same Zeder performance issue."
Mouton believes the situation should turn around soon.
Clark sees value in PSG. "With a current discount to its SOTP of 6.1%, the counter can ... be regarded as fair value."
