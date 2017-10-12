Outpacing the market: PSG plans several listings

An analysis of the group’s SOTP breakdown shows that growth in PSG Alpha, the "private equity" portfolio, has blazed ahead of that of Capitec, its largest holding, as PSG started deploying a R1.7bn cash pile.

"We invested over R500m into our underlying portfolio companies, most notably Energy Partners," said Mouton.

"Going forward, we intend to invest about R675m into Evergreen Retirement Villages. About R300m will be invested into the Stadio rights issue, which is currently in process."

PSG had no immediate plans to list Evergreen, in which it acquired a 50% stake in September. PSG also had no immediate plans to list the five other unlisted companies within PSG Alpha, Mouton said.

"Spice will be added in the portfolio in the years ahead from recently listed tertiary business Stadio and an unlocking of value via the listing of some assets from PSG Alpha," said Anthony Clark, analyst at Vunani Securities, "the best prospect being that of Energy Partners, which should electrify the market if and when it ever lists."