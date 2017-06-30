Standard Bank launches two house-price indices for buyers

The PHPI would be released monthly and the RHPI quarterly while the national HPI would still be available monthly.

"We need to analyse lots of data to develop the granular insights needed for the regional index while there aren’t very many noticeable changes month to month, so we anticipate the regional index being available once per quarter," Van der Hoven said.

Property was "one of the biggest and most daunting investment decisions for consumers and investors".

"We support clients on every step of their property journey, assisting them to make sound, well-informed decisions based on the research we provide.

"That next step they take must be done with their eyes wide open so that they are assured that they are making the best decisions."

The PHPI would measure price developments for residential properties sold in each province and financed by Standard Bank. This included market prices for residential properties being captured, the price of land being included in the price, in line with the gross acquisition concept, with prices also covering the acquisition cost of a property, but not transaction costs.

The PHPI differed from the national HPI in that while the former relied on market prices, the latter used the assessment value of properties. Standard Bank consumer economist Siphamandla Mkhwanazi said that the new indices would show a diverse performance of property prices.

"For instance, our research for May 2017 shows that a price recovery in Gauteng in the first few months of the year was largely driven by a robust performance in Tshwane, with first-time buyer demand particularly strong," Mkhwanazi said.