Why blacks are avoiding property sector

28 June 2017 - 05:47 Alistair Anderson
Picture: ISTOCK
The South African Institute for Black Property Owners (SAIBPP) says that fewer than 10% of real estate investment trusts (Reits) are black originated, suggesting the listed property sector is barely transformed.

The sector has struggled to convince young black talent to pursue careers in commercial real estate, with the majority of black executives at listed property companies having first worked in financial services.

The SAIBPP said private companies could do more to attract young black talent to employment in commercial property and to make it easier for the majority of South Africans to access capital.

In terms of real estate investment trusts listed on the JSE, only Dipula Income Fund, Delta Property Fund and Rebosis Property Fund have black CEOs.

"Although there has been some success in, for instance, delivering social housing and issuing title deeds, the demand far outweighs the supply and support from the private sector is much needed," said Vuyiswa Mutshekwane, CEO of SAIBPP, which will be hosting its property indaba in August.

