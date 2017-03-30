Peregrine considers splitting

The company was now "seriously considering whether to return the excess money to shareholders either directly or in the form of an investment vehicle given to shareholders that they can own".

Peregrine, which had R105bn under management at the end of September 2016, is seeking ways to divorce the balance sheet of the parent company from its operating units. Having a separate operating business will make it easier to value the company because it will avoid some of the volatility to earnings that comes with investing excess funds in capital markets.

The surplus comprises about R600m invested in hedge funds, including Peregrine Capital; R350m from Channel Islands-based Stenham; as well as other sundry investments.

The company’s share price surged as much as 6.7%, the most in more than a year on an intraday basis, before paring gains to end 1.8% up at R27.18 on Wednesday.

Bradley Preston, a fund manager at Mergence Asset Managers, which owns shares in Peregrine, said the company’s underlying businesses were expected to keep producing sound earnings.

"For a while Peregrine has been a potential take-out target and excess capital on the balance sheet makes that attractive, but no buyer has been successful as yet," Preston said. "This proposed split could be an alternative way to unlock value."