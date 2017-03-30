Peregrine considers splitting
Surplus cash could be used to start venture, says CEO Jonathan Hertz
The country’s oldest hedge fund operator, Peregrine Holdings, is considering a plan to split the company by using profits from its stockbroking and wealth-management units to create a new investment firm.
The company, which owns half of advisory business Java Capital, had about R1.5bn of surplus cash on its balance sheet, which could be used to start the venture, CEO Jonathan Hertz, said. The board still had to make a final decision and the proposal was one of the options it was looking at, he said.
"The accumulated profit that Peregrine earned over the years and hasn’t been paid out as dividends has become substantial and materially exceeds the assets that are needed to run the business," he said.
The company was now "seriously considering whether to return the excess money to shareholders either directly or in the form of an investment vehicle given to shareholders that they can own".
Peregrine, which had R105bn under management at the end of September 2016, is seeking ways to divorce the balance sheet of the parent company from its operating units. Having a separate operating business will make it easier to value the company because it will avoid some of the volatility to earnings that comes with investing excess funds in capital markets.
The surplus comprises about R600m invested in hedge funds, including Peregrine Capital; R350m from Channel Islands-based Stenham; as well as other sundry investments.
The company’s share price surged as much as 6.7%, the most in more than a year on an intraday basis, before paring gains to end 1.8% up at R27.18 on Wednesday.
Bradley Preston, a fund manager at Mergence Asset Managers, which owns shares in Peregrine, said the company’s underlying businesses were expected to keep producing sound earnings.
"For a while Peregrine has been a potential take-out target and excess capital on the balance sheet makes that attractive, but no buyer has been successful as yet," Preston said. "This proposed split could be an alternative way to unlock value."
Should the board decide to separate the excess capital from the company’s divisions, the operating business was likely to pay out as dividends almost all its profit, less any required working capital increases.
The new investment vehicle envisaged in the proposal would be able to take on additional capital, hold about half its assets offshore and possibly trade at a discount to its net asset value, Hertz said.
The shake-up comes as Hertz gets ready to step down as CEO at the end of June to devote more time to Alpha Capital Management, a Bermuda-based investment management business he started in 2008.
A split would make it easier for the new person to run the operations, he said, adding that there were several potential candidates vying for the post.
Bloomberg
Please login or register to comment.