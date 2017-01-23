Top local banks mull tenders for social grants contract

Some of the top local banks are evaluating whether to tender for the state’s multibillion-rand social grants contract, which has been mired in controversy and has tight delivery deadlines.

South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) officials will appear on Wednesday before Parliament’s portfolio committee on social development to give a status update.

First National Bank attended a briefing session held at the Sassa head office in Pretoria on January 13, a spokeswoman said. "We are in the process of reviewing the [request for information] requirements.

"The bank is not in a position to provide further details on the matter," she said.

A Nedbank representative said: "We can confirm we have received the [request for information] for the Sassa tender and, like all other tenders, we are evaluating it."

Capitec, a major player in the low-income and mass markets, said it would not bid.

"Capitec has never pursued a Sassa contract," spokesman Charl Nel said.