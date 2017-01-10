Car crash and wildfire claims to hit insurers after holiday carnage

The festive season has not been kind to the country’s largest insurers and they expect car crashes – mostly in KwaZulu-Natal – and wildfires raging across the Western Cape to lead to a surge in claims.

Transport Minister Dipuo Peters is due on Tuesday to deliver comprehensive statistics on national road accidents, which she has said had risen 16% year on year from December 1 to December 19 2016.

The preliminary figures showed there were 684 fatal car crashes during that period in which 845 people had died.

But short-term insurer Hollard said it was difficult to assess the holiday season right now.