Capitec joins rivals in extending relief to hard-pressed consumers

SA’s largest retail bank, Capitec, on Wednesday joined its rivals in bringing some relief to consumers hit by rising the cost of living.

Capitec said its clients had saved R639m in its cashback and savings rewards programme, which it launched 16 months ago and was on track to crack the R1bn mark by the end of 2022...