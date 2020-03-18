INVESTOR CALL
Sasol’s R33bn rights issue waits in the wings
18 March 2020 - 05:10
A potential R33bn rights issue at Sasol, whose shares plunged again on Tuesday, remains a measure of last resort as the company moves to cut costs and sell assets, the synthetic fuel and chemicals producer said on Tuesday.
In an investor call on Tuesday afternoon, Sasol CEO Fleetwood Grobler and CFO Paul Victor provided more details of a package of measures, which was first mentioned on Thursday, and is aimed at ensuring that the group can be profitable even in a challenging operating environment.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now