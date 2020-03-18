Companies / Energy INVESTOR CALL Sasol’s R33bn rights issue waits in the wings BL PREMIUM

A potential R33bn rights issue at Sasol, whose shares plunged again on Tuesday, remains a measure of last resort as the company moves to cut costs and sell assets, the synthetic fuel and chemicals producer said on Tuesday.

In an investor call on Tuesday afternoon, Sasol CEO Fleetwood Grobler and CFO Paul Victor provided more details of a package of measures, which was first mentioned on Thursday, and is aimed at ensuring that the group can be profitable even in a challenging operating environment.