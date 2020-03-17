Sasol plans to tap shareholders for as much as R33bn

Energy group Sasol, whose share price has fallen 85% so far in 2020, plans to ask shareholders for $2bn (R33bn) as it battles to stabilise a balance sheet under strain from plummeting oil prices.

The group intends to convene a general meeting in July to receive approval for a rights offer which may exceed its market capitalisation as of Tuesday morning. The group is also planning to cut capital expenditure and renegotiate credit terms with lenders.

The energy company has said it has been hit by an “unprecedented set of combined challenges” driven by the spread of the coronavirus pandemic and the decline in the oil price due lower levels of global travel and an oil dispute between Saudi Arabia and Russia.

This comes at a time when the company has reached peak debt levels as it finishes its US Lake Charles chemicals project, which has run 45% over budget. Ratings agency Moody's Investors Service downgraded the group’s long-term debt to junk in March.

Sasol said on Tuesday it was confident it would be able sustain a liquidity headroom in excess of $1bn over the next 12-18 months, with a $25 a barrel oil price, before the benefits of hedging.

The group is planning to accelerate disposals, and said on Tuesday it was seeking to generate $6bn through its various initiatives by the end of its 2021 financial year.

“In this dynamic and challenging environment, it’s critical that we tighten control on what we can, acting both swiftly and decisively,” said CEO Fleetwood Grobler.

Sasol’s share price has lost almost 90% of its value over the past 12 months, giving it a market capitalisation of R28bn shortly before the announcement on Tuesday was made. /With Lisa Steyn

