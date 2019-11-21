Climate change may give Saudi Aramco that sinking feeling

London — Climate change poses a serious risk to Saudi Aramco’s long-term business as rising sea levels and temperatures could damage infrastructure, curb productivity and even halt some of its operations.

Sea level rises pose the biggest threat to Aramco’s business and may lead to some of its refining facilities being underwater in the next few decades, making it more difficult for the company to operate, the Paris-based consultant Callendar, said in a report.

“The southern part of Yanbu will probably be submerged within the coming decade,” Thibault Laconde, Callendar CEO said in an interview. “Aramco has acknowledged that climate change is a risk but are vague. Is there something most people seem to be missing? [The company] has a responsibility to assess the risk and I don’t think it is doing it.”

The report adds to questions surrounding the initial public offering (IPO) of the state-run company, which has been scaled back amid concerns by investors about valuation and governance. It’s also a reminder that the world’s leading exporters of oil also will feel the impact of climate change as protesters in Western nations raise the alarm about rising emissions.

Water levels along the east coast of Saudi Arabia, near where much of Aramco’s infrastructure is located, are expected to rise by about 13cm by 2030, the consultant said. As a result, some facilities such as Yanbu on the Red Sea, and the Ras Tanura refinery and terminal along the Persian Gulf, could face flooding and damage to equipment.

Aramco said in a statement it couldn’t comment on weather-related incidents but that “to achieve a low-carbon future, we believe it is necessary to meet both global energy demand and lower emissions”.