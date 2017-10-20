Molefe should never have had an Eskom pension, fund’s head tells MPs

Former Eskom CEO Brian Molefe should never have qualified to be a member of the power utility’s pension and provident fund as he was not a permanent employee, Parliament heard on Friday.

Appearing before Parliament’s public enterprises committee, which is holding an inquiry into the capture of state-owned entities, Sibusiso Luthuli, the CEO of the Eskom Pension and Provident Fund, suggested the utility had misrepresented Molefe’s employment status, which allowed him to be a member of the fund.

Molefe was employed on a five-year contract and, according to the fund’s rules, only permanent employees qualify.

Molefe received a R30.1m "golden handshake" from the power utility after he left its employ in December 2016, despite having worked for 16 months.

His departure followed damning findings made against him by former public protector Thuli Madonsela in her State of Capture report.

Molefe became an ANC MP in February‚ but returned to Eskom in May after Public Enterprises Minister Lynne Brown refused to approve the R30.1m pension.

Less than a month into his job at Eskom‚ Brown instructed the board of Eskom to rescind its decision to reappoint Molefe. Eskom formally dismissed him on June 2.

The Public Protector is also investigating the decision to award Molefe the R30.1m pension.

Luthuli told MPs on Friday that they had received correspondence from the Hawks indicating their desire to investigate Molefe’s pension matter.

Explaining how the pension amount was calculated, Luthuli said Eskom had bought Molefe additional service in years, which was permissible under the fund’s rules. This in theory meant Molefe had served an additional 156 months on top of the 16 months he had actually served, explained Luthuli.