Blast shuts part of Sasol’s Natref refinery

Chemical conglomerate Sasol closed part of the Natref inland crude oil refinery in Sasolburg following an explosion early on Monday morning, which affected 14 people.

Through its subsidiary Sasol Oil, the group owns 63.64% of Natref, with the remainder owned by Total SA.

According to the 2015 South African Petroleum Industry Association annual report, Natref is the fourth-largest of SA’s six refineries and has a capacity of 108,000 barrels a day.

Since January 2016, the refinery has been producing low-sulphur diesel graded as 50 parts per million. It also produces a number of other products, including petrol, jet fuel and liquid petroleum gas.

Sasol said the explosion occurred at about 7.45am near the plant’s hydrogen compressors and resulted in a fire that was extinguished by 8.45am. Eight people were treated for shock, three for dust inhalation and three for minor injuries.

Commentators on social media said the blast was heard and felt in Vereeniging, about 30km away.

Sasol said operating units near the hydrogen compressors were shut down.

The company was investigating the cause of the incident as well as the effect it would have on production.

Natref processed 15.6-million barrels of crude oil in the nine months to March, less than the 15.9-million barrels processed in the same period in 2016 as a result of a planned shutdown.

The last serious incident at Natref was in November 2004 when contractors working on gas pipes caused a leak which resulted in a fire.

Two people died in that incident and several others were treated for gas inhalation.

Sasol’s share price dipped up to R3 or 0.17% to R407 after the incident, which was countered by continued strength in the spot price for Brent crude oil.

Brent crude was at $54.12 a barrel by mid-afternoon as expectation rose that members of the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries and Russia would agree to extend production cuts for another nine months. The parties are meeting in Vienna later this week.

In its latest Monthly Cost Forecast Report, economists at Afriforesight predict that oil prices will be volatile and increase gradually over the next 18 months, because of rising production costs and growth in demand.

Afriforesight sees the price of Brent crude oil at about $57.10 a barrel by the fourth quarter of 2018.