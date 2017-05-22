Global player Puma Energy breaks majors’ hold with alternative supply

Molapo says the Richards Bay contract, running since January, brings in "super-clean" fuels including low-sulphur diesel to EU specifications — as low as 10 parts per million of sulphur. SA and oil majors are working towards converting domestic petroleum facilities to widely meet these standards.

To this end, Puma has grabbed about 3% of SA’s market share for petroleum products since 2015.

"We look for opportunities — we look where supply and demand are imbalanced," Molapo says.

Johannesburg became the African hub a few years earlier.

Molapo says key countries in future are SA, Nigeria and Ghana, where it is setting up a new 86-million litre fuel depot.

It also sells liquid petroleum gas in cylinders and bulk form in Senegal and Benin. It will soon enter Nigeria with this product.

To provide some idea of the size and attraction of the African petroleum market and global oil and gas markets in general, French major Total SA’s MD, CEO and executive vice-president of southern Africa, Pierre-Yves Sachet says, although the company does not disclose turnover, in SA it is worth several billions of dollars.

It owns 520 service stations in the country, with a 13% market share.

Total SA is 49.9% owned by South African interests.

The group has been in SA since 1954 and holds a 36% stake in the giant Natref refinery in Sasolburg, which is majority owned by Sasol. It operates in all oil-and gas-related activities including exploration, jet fuel and bitumen supplies.

It is looking at setting up liquid natural gas facilities in Richards Bay, now a special economic zone (SEZ), and in the Coega SEZ near Port Elizabeth, to produce power for the national grid. It has a joint venture in Cape Town that manufactures solar panels.

Total SA has embraced the concept of transformation in the country with a "strategic willingness", Sachet says. "Today, we have become one of the champions of transformation — we understand the rationale behind it. We accept it, we support it."

But like many multinational companies within the EU, he says black economic empowerment "has become a moving target", which is getting more stringent. With newer legislation, the company has fallen a number of empowerment levels. This is "not irrelevant" when it comes to tenders, Sachet says. "It doesn’t mean we accept everything. We need clarity on the rules of the game."