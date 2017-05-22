DOWNSTREAM FUEL COMPANY
Global player Puma Energy breaks majors’ hold with alternative supply
As General Motors exits SA after being in the country since 1926, integrated global fuel company Puma Energy is just getting started. It arrived in force in 2015, when it set up shop in Sandton, buying up several smaller domestic fuel resellers.
The group, with roots in Argentina dating to 1920, is now in 19 African countries, starting in the Republic of Congo in 2002. It is 48%-owned by Trafigura, a global minerals and metals commodities-trading business, and 30% by Sonangol, the Angolan state oil and gas company.
Puma has bought up oil and gas major BP’s assets in six African states since 2010, with Africa now contributing up to 40% of the group’s bottom line, says Jonathan Molapo, chief operating officer for Africa. "Africa is very simple — we don’t get involved in politics," he says. "The government of the day is the government of the day." But he says the group is committed to high standards of corporate governance.
The integrated midstream and downstream oil company is active in 47 countries and was formed in 1997 in Central America. It employs about 7,650 employees worldwide and is headquartered in Singapore, with regional hubs in Johannesburg — where it employs about 200 people — and Puerto Rico, Australia and Estonia. Operations are run from Geneva, Switzerland.
Puma has invested about $2bn in Africa in recent years. It now has a network of 740 forecourts and a storage capacity of 1.2-million litres on the continent, where it employs about 2,800 people.
"We do everything except exploration and production, and have two refineries. Our business model is very much downstream — we look at international supply and link it with local demand," says Molapo. Puma has broken the hold of the international distribution network. "We are saying to SA you now have an alternative supply."
Globally, Puma buys product from Trafigura, but also elsewhere, including the petroleum majors. It owns 110-million litres of fuel depot facilities and 25-million litres for bitumen in the Matola bulk port terminal in Maputo, Mozambique. It also has an agreement for 46-million litres of capacity with Bidvest Tank Terminals in Richards Bay. It has coastal and inland supplier agreements with Sasol, Chevron and BP.
The group moves jet fuel, diesel and petrol via road and rail from Matola and Richards Bay into SA, Botswana, Swaziland and Lesotho. It supplies SAA and other African airlines with jet fuel at OR Tambo International Airport.
Molapo says the Richards Bay contract, running since January, brings in "super-clean" fuels including low-sulphur diesel to EU specifications — as low as 10 parts per million of sulphur. SA and oil majors are working towards converting domestic petroleum facilities to widely meet these standards.
To this end, Puma has grabbed about 3% of SA’s market share for petroleum products since 2015.
"We look for opportunities — we look where supply and demand are imbalanced," Molapo says.
Johannesburg became the African hub a few years earlier.
Molapo says key countries in future are SA, Nigeria and Ghana, where it is setting up a new 86-million litre fuel depot.
It also sells liquid petroleum gas in cylinders and bulk form in Senegal and Benin. It will soon enter Nigeria with this product.
To provide some idea of the size and attraction of the African petroleum market and global oil and gas markets in general, French major Total SA’s MD, CEO and executive vice-president of southern Africa, Pierre-Yves Sachet says, although the company does not disclose turnover, in SA it is worth several billions of dollars.
It owns 520 service stations in the country, with a 13% market share.
Total SA is 49.9% owned by South African interests.
The group has been in SA since 1954 and holds a 36% stake in the giant Natref refinery in Sasolburg, which is majority owned by Sasol. It operates in all oil-and gas-related activities including exploration, jet fuel and bitumen supplies.
It is looking at setting up liquid natural gas facilities in Richards Bay, now a special economic zone (SEZ), and in the Coega SEZ near Port Elizabeth, to produce power for the national grid. It has a joint venture in Cape Town that manufactures solar panels.
Total SA has embraced the concept of transformation in the country with a "strategic willingness", Sachet says. "Today, we have become one of the champions of transformation — we understand the rationale behind it. We accept it, we support it."
But like many multinational companies within the EU, he says black economic empowerment "has become a moving target", which is getting more stringent. With newer legislation, the company has fallen a number of empowerment levels. This is "not irrelevant" when it comes to tenders, Sachet says. "It doesn’t mean we accept everything. We need clarity on the rules of the game."
Please login or register to comment.