Upbeat Siemens extends CEO’s contract for 5 years

Roland Busch has led Siemens to its highest net profit to date

09 April 2024 - 11:07
by John Revill
Siemens CEO Roland Busch. Picture: SVEN HOPPE via REUTERS/FILE
Zurich — Siemens has extended the contract of CEO Roland Busch for another five years, the German engineering and technology group said on Tuesday.

Busch, who has led Siemens since 2021, has had his contract extended effective from April 2025, the supervisory board said.

The 59-year-old German, who succeeded Joe Kaeser, led Siemens to its highest net profit to date in 2023 of €8.5bn ($9.23bn) as it worked through an order backlog built up during the pandemic and its aftermath.

The board said the decision to extend Busch’s contract showed its support for his strategy of transforming Siemens into a technology company.

Siemens wants to raise the share of software and digital business sales in the group to about 20% in the long term, Busch said last year, and has switched to software as a service rental model to boost its appeal to smaller customers.

“Siemens has the right strategy and the right leadership team to support future growth and success, building on a track record of outstanding operational execution and technology leadership,” chairman Jim Snabe said in a statement.

Siemens said it would also extend the contract of Cedrik Neike, the head of its Digital Industries factory automation division by five years, from June 2025.

Reuters

CEOs leave Davos to game out 2024 geopolitical scenarios

With WEF winding up, many see the global situation as unusually worrisome
Business
2 months ago

Siemens Energy plans to slash $400m at struggling wind unit

The wind division is expected to rack up further losses of €2bn in 2024
Companies
4 months ago

Germany provides Siemens Energy with €7.5bn in state guarantees

The guarantees are part of a rescue package worth €15bn for the troubled energy company
Companies
4 months ago

Siemens ‘co-operating’ with authorities in Austrian graft probe

Five arrested on allegations of fraud related to hospital building contracts
Companies
8 months ago
