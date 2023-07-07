Bolt introduces new audio recording feature for safety
The feature is available in SA and Nigeria and riders must have the latest version of the app to use it
07 July 2023 - 11:24
E-hailing platform Bolt has introduced a new audio recording feature to boost safety measures for trips. Picture: 123RF
E-hailing platform Bolt has introduced a new audio recording feature to boost safety measures for trips.
Bolt said the feature is a solution for situations where riders or drivers may feel unsafe during the trip.
“This feature lets drivers and passengers record audio via the app during a ride, discouraging inappropriate behaviour, enhancing safety, and assisting us and the local authorities in resolving potential disputes,” said Bolt.
The feature is available in SA and Nigeria and riders must have the latest version of the app to use it.
“Riders and drivers will be notified once audio trip recording is available in their country. Users can find the feature in Bolt’s in-app safety toolkit and use it if they feel uncomfortable or unsafe.
“In-app audio recording can only be activated during a Bolt ride. Bolt can only access files users have shared with customer support as a part of an incident report,” said the e-hailing platform.
The feature comes amid reports of bogus drivers allegedly beating and robbing clients.
How audio trip recording works
During first-time use, audio trip recording may ask permission to access your phone’s microphone on Bolt rides.
You can start and stop recording at any point during a trip. But the feature is only available during rides, and recording automatically ends once a ride finishes.
Recording pauses when you open an app that uses the microphone and automatically resumes when other apps using the microphone are closed.
The recording file is encrypted and stored on your device for up to 24 hours. To share the recording with Bolt customer support, you must attach the file to an incident report.
The encrypted recording is automatically erased from your device after 24 hours, so submit the report as soon as possible.
Bolt introduces new audio recording feature for safety
The feature is available in SA and Nigeria and riders must have the latest version of the app to use it
E-hailing platform Bolt has introduced a new audio recording feature to boost safety measures for trips.
Bolt said the feature is a solution for situations where riders or drivers may feel unsafe during the trip.
“This feature lets drivers and passengers record audio via the app during a ride, discouraging inappropriate behaviour, enhancing safety, and assisting us and the local authorities in resolving potential disputes,” said Bolt.
The feature is available in SA and Nigeria and riders must have the latest version of the app to use it.
“Riders and drivers will be notified once audio trip recording is available in their country. Users can find the feature in Bolt’s in-app safety toolkit and use it if they feel uncomfortable or unsafe.
“In-app audio recording can only be activated during a Bolt ride. Bolt can only access files users have shared with customer support as a part of an incident report,” said the e-hailing platform.
The feature comes amid reports of bogus drivers allegedly beating and robbing clients.
How audio trip recording works
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related Articles
Bolt names former Revolut executive Mikko Salovaara as new CFO
DUNCAN McLEOD: Apple’s headset is missing a ‘killer app’
FIRST DRIVE: Electric Volvo C40 turns up the bling
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.