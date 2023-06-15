Opinion

McLEOD COMPUTING

DUNCAN McLEOD: Apple’s headset is missing a ‘killer app’

The Vision Pro’s future is hard to predict but billions will be spent figuring it out

BL Premium
15 June 2023 - 05:00

After months of speculation, Apple last week unveiled its first headset, ultra-expensive mixed-reality goggles brimming with 2023’s most advanced technologies. But outside a coterie of fawning YouTubers, the world largely shrugged its shoulders.

That the Vision Pro hasn’t grabbed the imagination of consumers is not surprising. The $3,500 sticker price is enough to make even the most ardent Apple fan think twice — especially in South Africa where the bruised rand, import duties and VAT could push the product beyond R80,000...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.