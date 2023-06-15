The residential developer has emerged as a more reliable dividend payer than many of the JSE’s beleaguered Reits
After months of speculation, Apple last week unveiled its first headset, ultra-expensive mixed-reality goggles brimming with 2023’s most advanced technologies. But outside a coterie of fawning YouTubers, the world largely shrugged its shoulders.
That the Vision Pro hasn’t grabbed the imagination of consumers is not surprising. The $3,500 sticker price is enough to make even the most ardent Apple fan think twice — especially in South Africa where the bruised rand, import duties and VAT could push the product beyond R80,000...
McLEOD COMPUTING
DUNCAN McLEOD: Apple’s headset is missing a ‘killer app’
The Vision Pro’s future is hard to predict but billions will be spent figuring it out
