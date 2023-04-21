Companies

Nasdaq names Cohen and Griggs as co-presidents

Appointments formalise the corporate structure the exchange recently put in place to boost its efforts in major growth areas

21 April 2023 - 17:35 John McCrank and Jaiveer Singh Shekhawat
The Nasdaq logo is displayed at the Nasdaq Market site in New York. File Picture: REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
The Nasdaq logo is displayed at the Nasdaq Market site in New York. File Picture: REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Nasdaq on Friday said its board appointed Tal Cohen and Nelson Griggs as co-presidents, formalising the corporate structure the transatlantic exchange operator recently put in place to boost its efforts in major growth areas, like anti-financial crime software.

With the appointments, Nasdaq CEO Adena Friedman, who was also appointed chair of the New York-based company’s board on December 19, gave up the role as president, the company said.

“Tal and Nelson will focus on unlocking the value of Nasdaq’s new organisational structure while working closely with Nasdaq chair and CEO, Adena T. Friedman, on advancing key strategic priorities,” the company said in a statement to Reuters.

Nasdaq reorganised its business units in September into three divisions: market platforms, which include North American and European exchange services, market technology, digital assets and carbon markets; capital access platforms, which includes indexes, data, and listings; and anti-financial crime.

The anti-financial crime service was bolstered by Nasdaq’s recent $2.75bn (R50bn) acquisition of fraud detection firm Verafin.

Cohen, 50, heads the market platforms unit, while Griggs, 52, leads the capital access platforms division. The anti-financial crime unit is headed by Nasdaq executive vice-president Jamie King.

Nasdaq on Wednesday reported first-quarter profits that beat Wall Street estimates, as demand for its anti-financial crime software helped offset a hit to its indexing business and a slump in initial public offerings.

Reuters

Nasdaq teams with banks to set up private stock marketplace

Nasdaq Private Market will be added to the new stand-alone company, with investments from Citi, Goldman and SVB Financial Group
Companies
1 year ago

IBM’s patent count falls 44% after decades as leader

Big Blue tells of strategy shift to focus on core businesses, freeing engineers from time-consuming patent process
News
3 months ago

Lesaka signs deal to keep Steven Heilbron at Connect unit

Financial services veteran will focus on integration of new acquisition
Companies
3 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
PIC board rebukes CEO Abel Sithole over Ayo deal
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
2.
Capitec CEO takes 33% pay cut, but still rakes in ...
Companies / Financial Services
3.
TotalEnergies gets go-ahead to drill off Western ...
Companies / Energy
4.
Coronation warns of more than 100% earnings drop
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Erik Smuts resigns as Nampak CEO
Companies / Industrials

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.