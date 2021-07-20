Companies / Financial Services

Nasdaq teams with banks to set up private stock marketplace

Nasdaq Private Market will be added to the new stand-alone company, with investments from Citi, Goldman and SVB Financial Group

20 July 2021 - 19:24 Daniel Taub
The Nasdaq market site in New York, the US. Picture: REUTERS/SHANNON STAPLETON
The Nasdaq market site in New York, the US. Picture: REUTERS/SHANNON STAPLETON

Nasdaq formed a joint venture with Citigroup, Goldman Sachs   and Morgan Stanley to establish a trading venue for shares of closely held companies.

Nasdaq Private Market will be added to the new stand-alone company, which will also get strategic investments from the three Wall Street banks and SVB Financial Group, Nasdaq said in a statement Tuesday. The marketplace’s existing technology, client relationships and regulatory infrastructure will provide a foundation for the joint venture to offer liquidity for closely held companies, Nasdaq said.

Interest in investing in such companies has grown in recent years as novel ways of bringing them public, including the use of blank-cheque firms, have gained steam.

The new platform will give closely held companies, brokers and investors the ability to access, manage and execute their stock transactions through a global marketplace, Nasdaq said.

Participants will be able to engage in tender offers, buyside book-building, auctions, investor block trades, company-directed windows of liquidity and pre-direct-listing trading.

“This joint venture will accelerate our opportunities in the private-company secondary trading market and establish the standard for technology-driven operational efficiencies, compliance and execution,” Nelson Griggs, president of the Nasdaq Stock Exchange, said in the statement.

Bloomberg News. More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Nextdoor takes special purpose route in $4.3bn deal to go public

Merger with venture capital firm of billionaire Vinod Khosla will generate $686m
Companies
1 week ago

BuzzFeed takes special purpose route to go public

Deal with 890 5th Avenue Partners values New York-based digital media company at $1.5bn
Companies
3 weeks ago

Italian designer Zegna to go public in $3.2bn Spac deal

The move is a strategic shift for the 111-year-old family-owned brand  and it comes as luxury-goods makers keep consolidating
Companies
1 day ago

Spac enthusiast Palihapitiya bets on new offerings despite waning interest

Chamath Palihapitiya and partner seek to raise $800m focused on specialised healthcare sector
Companies
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Toyota’s production line set to restart on Tuesday
Companies
2.
China’s Evergrande resumes fall as some assets ...
Companies
3.
Woolworths tots up its losses after 11 of its ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Remgro forks out R3.7bn to tap into home-fibre ...
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Steinhoff shares surge as it raises settlement ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.