IPO of Premier Group might be back on, Brait says

Investment holding company Brait said institutional investors and other interested parties approached the food producer

03 March 2023 - 10:19 Nico Gous

The initial public offering (IPO) of the food producer Premier Group might be back on after a group of institutional investors and other parties approached the company.

The company called off the IPO of the company whose brands include Blue Ribbon bread, Iwisa maize and Snowflake flour in December, citing volatility in SA’s capital markets, in particular the week before the announcement...

