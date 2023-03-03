IPO of Premier Group might be back on, Brait says

US Federal Reserve officials have stuck to their hawkish rhetoric that interest rates will need to increase further
Investment holding company Brait said institutional investors and other interested parties approached the food producer
The initial public offering (IPO) of the food producer Premier Group might be back on after a group of institutional investors and other parties approached the company.
The company called off the IPO of the company whose brands include Blue Ribbon bread, Iwisa maize and Snowflake flour in December, citing volatility in SA’s capital markets, in particular the week before the announcement...
The initial public offering (IPO) of the food producer Premier Group might be back on after a group of institutional investors and other parties approached the company.
The company called off the IPO of the company whose brands include Blue Ribbon bread, Iwisa maize and Snowflake flour in December, citing volatility in SA’s capital markets, in particular the week before the announcement...
