Companies

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: Astral Foods flags big drop in headline earnings

Business Day TV speaks to Astral Foods CEO Chris Schutte

25 January 2023 - 21:05
Picture: REUTERS
Picture: REUTERS

Poultry producer Astral Foods expects a huge drop in headline earnings in its next half-year results due to load-shedding, as it looks to recover input costs by hiking selling prices. Business Day TV spoke to  Astral Foods CEO Chris Schutte for more insight.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

WATCH: CEO Steven Brown explains loss of Reit status at Fortress

Business Day TV speaks to the Fortress boss and CFO Ian Vorster
Companies
1 hour ago

WATCH: Does SA need a state-owned bank?

Business Day TV speaks to Kokkie Kooyman from Denker Capital
National
1 day ago

WATCH: Examining the SA Post Office conundrum

Business Day TV speaks to SA Post Office chief Nomkhita Mona
National
2 days ago

Companies in this Story

 CLICK TO VIEW FULL TEARSHEET
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Jobs at Denny Mushrooms farm go up in smoke
Companies / Land & Agriculture
2.
Not even Elon Musk can save Eskom, says Michael ...
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Deal without Hunters and Savanna unviable, ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Astral Foods warns of big drop in headline ...
Companies / Industrials
5.
Sasol signs renewable energy deals for SA
Companies / Energy

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.