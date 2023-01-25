Business Day TV speaks to Imtiaz Suliman from Sentio Capital
Sterling suffers its biggest one-day drop against the euro as UK economy falls further behind
Economists can’t pin down what the impact of load-shedding on the economy will be in future as it depends on a host of variables
President is under pressure to reshuffle wild card Gwede Mantashe
MSC, privately owned by the Aponte family, overtook Maersk as the world’s biggest container in 2021
WEF meetings took place at a time when the country was experiencing back-to-back power outages
While the risk of a complete collapse of the national grid is small, the consequences would be so dire that businesses must be prepared, industry officials say
Malpass echoes comments by US treasury secretary that prompted a rebuke from China
Unbeaten opening stand of 98 put South Africans in a strong position
They comprise four single cabs, six super cabs and for the first time, a two-door Wildtrak variant
Poultry producer Astral Foods expects a huge drop in headline earnings in its next half-year results due to load-shedding, as it looks to recover input costs by hiking selling prices. Business Day TV spoke to Astral Foods CEO Chris Schutte for more insight.
Or listen to full audio
WATCH: Astral Foods flags big drop in headline earnings
Business Day TV speaks to Astral Foods CEO Chris Schutte
