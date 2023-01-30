Business Day TV talks to Annatjie van Rooyen from MyWealth Investments
The Ghanaian government alleges that MTN underdeclared its revenue by 30% in the 2014 to 2018 period, and earlier in January the mobile operator announced it was facing a tax assessment by the Ghana Revenue Authority for about 8.2-billion cedi ($773m).
MTN plans to fight the tax claim, which it values at about R13bn including penalties and interest charges.
International relations & co-operation minister Naledi Pandor has called on MTN and Ghana to resolve the tax dispute. She says competitors from other parts of the world do not appear to be subjected to the challenges that SA companies face in Africa. Business Day TV spoke to Mudiwa Gavaza, technology correspondent at Business Day, for more detail.
WATCH: Behind MTN’s tax dispute with Ghana
Business Day TV speaks to Mudiwa Gavaza, technology correspondent at Business Day
